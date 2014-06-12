BRIEF-Egypt's SODIC records Q1 customer contracts of EGP 1.2 bln
ACCRA, June 12 Ghana's central bank is to ease restrictions it imposed in February on foreign exchange transactions in a bid to halt a slide in the cedi currency, governor Henry Kofi Wampah told Reuters on Thursday.
The measures included an end to transfers between accounts denominated in foreign currency. Businesses complained they caused unintended hardships and say they have failed to halt a slide in the cedi, which has fallen 28 percent this year. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Alison Williams)
DUBAI, April 23 The Saudi stock index jumped in early trade on Sunday on overnight news that King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.