* Mechanical completion of processing plant set for March
ending
* Gas plant delayed due to financial and technical problems
* Processed gas to boost Ghana's power generation
ACCRA, March 10 Ghana will start processing gas
from its offshore Jubilee oil field by September following long
delays, the head of state-run Ghana National Petroleum
Corporation (GNPC) said on Monday.
Construction work on the $750 million plant, originally
scheduled to be completed last year, has been delayed because of
financial and technical problems.
"Mechanical completion is expected at the end of this month
... then commissioning that may take up to three months. So we
believe that somewhere in the third quarter, it (gas processing)
should happen," acting GNPC chief executive Alex Mould told
reporters.
Ghana began commercial production of crude from the field in
late 2010 with reserves estimates of up to 1.2 billion barrels.
The field has estimated reserves of up to 1.4 trillion cubic
feet of gas. Oil production has slowed because of delays in
starting gas processing, according to Tullow.
Mould said the plant would ramp up to a maximum 150 million
cubic feet of gas daily, most of which would be fed into a plant
for power generation.
Tullow holds a 35.5 percent stake in the Jubilee
field. Other stakeholders are GNPC with 13.6 percent, public
investment group Kosmos with 24.1 percent, Anadarko
Petroleum Corp with 24.1 percent, and Sabre/PetroSA with 2.7
percent.