* Mechanical completion of processing plant set for March ending

* Gas plant delayed due to financial and technical problems

* Processed gas to boost Ghana's power generation

ACCRA, March 10 Ghana will start processing gas from its offshore Jubilee oil field by September following long delays, the head of state-run Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) said on Monday.

Construction work on the $750 million plant, originally scheduled to be completed last year, has been delayed because of financial and technical problems.

"Mechanical completion is expected at the end of this month ... then commissioning that may take up to three months. So we believe that somewhere in the third quarter, it (gas processing) should happen," acting GNPC chief executive Alex Mould told reporters.

Ghana began commercial production of crude from the field in late 2010 with reserves estimates of up to 1.2 billion barrels.

The field has estimated reserves of up to 1.4 trillion cubic feet of gas. Oil production has slowed because of delays in starting gas processing, according to Tullow.

Mould said the plant would ramp up to a maximum 150 million cubic feet of gas daily, most of which would be fed into a plant for power generation.

Tullow holds a 35.5 percent stake in the Jubilee field. Other stakeholders are GNPC with 13.6 percent, public investment group Kosmos with 24.1 percent, Anadarko Petroleum Corp with 24.1 percent, and Sabre/PetroSA with 2.7 percent.