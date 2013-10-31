ACCRA Oct 31 Ghana Commercial Bank said on Thursday net profit for the first nine months of 2013 jumped 50.5 percent to 131.904 million cedis ($60 million) from 87.605 million cedis during the same period a year ago.

The company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange that net interest income increased nearly 53 percent to 325.704 million cedis from 213.140 million cedis compared with the same period in 2012.

Net income also rose to 398.549 million cedis from 276.942 million cedis, the company said. It did not give any reasons for the rise. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Bate Felix)