ACCRA, June 27 Ghana's economy grew 8.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2012, the West African country's national statistics office said on Wednesday.

While that is a slow-down from the 14.4 percent oil-fueled growth registered for 2011 as a whole, it slightly ahead of analyst forecasts of around eight percent growth for this year. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Mark John)