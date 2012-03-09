ACCRA, March 9 Ghana's full-year gold
production declined by a few percentage points last year but is
expected to rise in 2012, the head of its Chamber of Mines said
on Friday.
Ghana is Africa's second largest gold producer after South
Africa and produced 2.97 million ounces of gold in 2010. Output
was originally seen rising in 2011 but in the end shrunk as a
number of firms focused on longer-term maintenance and expansion
projects rather than maximising existing production.
"Gold output in 2011 came down 2-3 percent compared to the
year before," Ghana Chamber of Mines Chief Executive Tony Aubynn
told Reuters, adding details were yet to be finalised.
He said the decline could have been deeper but for the fact
that Australian miner Adamus Resources poured its first gold in
January last year.
"Two more mines are expected to come on stream this year and
we also anticipate that Adamus will be ramping up production
during the year - so we are going to see production go up this
year," Aubynn forecast.
In the first half of 2011, the country produced 1,497,023
ounces, up three percent on the same period of 2010, with
revenues jumping 31 percent to $2.2 billion on the back of
higher gold prices.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Mark John)