ACCRA Jan 17 Ghana's gold output fell 7 percent
in the first nine months of 2016 to 1.9 million ounces compared
with the same period the previous year, data from the Ghana
Chamber of Mines showed on Tuesday.
The main reason for the fall was a decline in production at
AngloGold Ashanti's flagship mine at Obuasi in Ashanti
region.
Thousands of staff were laid off in 2014 when the Obuasi
plant was effectively mothballed due to high production costs
for its deep lying reserves of gold and output there fell from
45,000 ounces in 2015 to 3,000 ounces the following year.
Ghana is Africa's second-largest gold miner after South
Africa and it earned $2.34 billion in the first nine months
compared with $2.35 billion in the same period in 2015, the
Chamber said. The top mines for the period were South Africa's
Gold Fields and Newmont Gold Corporation.
Ghana is following an International Monetary Fund programme
to restore fiscal stability. Growth fell in 2014 partly because
of lower global prices for its gold and oil exports.
The gold industry was also hit by a domestic energy crisis
that raised the cost of production. Combined with the slump in
prices, it forced companies to cut output and send hundreds of
employees home.
