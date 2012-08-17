ACCRA, Aug 17 Ghana's gold production rose 6
percent in the first half of 2012 to 1,616,501 ounces from
1,523,037 ounces a year ago, according to data from the chamber
of mines on Friday.
Gold revenues in Africa's second biggest producer behind
South Africa, rose during the same period by 20 percent to $2.69
billion from $2.23 billion.
However, quarter-on-quarter production fell marginally in
the second quarter to 805,604 ounces from 810,898 ounces in the
previous quarter, the chamber of mines said in the statement
without giving further details.
Below is a table showing minerals production and revenues.
Production
Mineral H1 2012 H1 2011 Pct Change
Gold (oz) 1,616,501 1,523,037 +6 pct
Diamond (ct) 123,699 185,557 -33 pct
Bauxite (t) 295,993 173,601 +71 pct
Manganese (t) 701,238 936,475 -25 pct
Revenues
Mineral H1 2012 H1 2011 Pct Change
Gold $2.69 bln $2.23 bln +20 pct
Diamonds $7.02 mln $9.72 mln -28 pct
Bauxite $9.47 mln $5.20 mln +82 pct
Manganese $46.98 mln $61.48 mln -24 pct
TOTAL $2.76 bln $2.313 bln +19 pct
