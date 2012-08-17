ACCRA, Aug 17 Ghana's gold production rose 6 percent in the first half of 2012 to 1,616,501 ounces from 1,523,037 ounces a year ago, according to data from the chamber of mines on Friday. Gold revenues in Africa's second biggest producer behind South Africa, rose during the same period by 20 percent to $2.69 billion from $2.23 billion. However, quarter-on-quarter production fell marginally in the second quarter to 805,604 ounces from 810,898 ounces in the previous quarter, the chamber of mines said in the statement without giving further details. Below is a table showing minerals production and revenues. Production Mineral H1 2012 H1 2011 Pct Change Gold (oz) 1,616,501 1,523,037 +6 pct Diamond (ct) 123,699 185,557 -33 pct Bauxite (t) 295,993 173,601 +71 pct Manganese (t) 701,238 936,475 -25 pct Revenues Mineral H1 2012 H1 2011 Pct Change Gold $2.69 bln $2.23 bln +20 pct Diamonds $7.02 mln $9.72 mln -28 pct Bauxite $9.47 mln $5.20 mln +82 pct Manganese $46.98 mln $61.48 mln -24 pct TOTAL $2.76 bln $2.313 bln +19 pct (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Greg Mahlich)