ACCRA, March 12 Ghana's finance minister said on Thursday that the 2015 budget deficit forecast had risen to 7.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 6.5 percent when the budget was prepared in November.

Seth Terkper was updating Ghana's parliament on the impact the fall in world oil prices was having on the economy. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)