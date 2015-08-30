* Govt set to negotiate 2016 pay round with labour
* Wage growth ballooned in last election year
* School teachers threaten to strike in Sept
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg
ACCRA, Aug 30 Ghana faced down the first major
challenge to an IMF austerity programme on Monday when doctors
suspended a three-week strike but a bigger test of President
John Mahama's commitment will come next year as he fights for
reelection.
The International Monetary Fund deal is designed to restore
fiscal stability and kickstart growth in a country that recently
lost its reputation as one of Africa's strongest economies after
years in which its GDP grew at around 8 percent thanks to
exports of gold, cocoa and oil.
The end of the strike by the Ghana Medical Association makes
it easier for the government to honour the $918 million IMF
programme in the short-term. It also strengthens Mahama's hand
should other disaffected unions stage industrial action,
political analysts said.
But the decision by doctors to suspend their strike for
better working conditions makes it harder for other civil
servants to win redress for inequities and declining wages,
potentially storing up grievances against Mahama's government.
The moment of truth will come next year when he faces
opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo in an election in December
expected to be a repeat of the tight contest in 2012.
"The pressure on authorities to appease popular demands will
intensify as the elections draw nearer," said Cobus de Hart, of
NKC African Economics. "The challenge for government will be to
prevent the snowball from getting too large."
Recent history shows the risk. Wage growth ballooned in 2012
ahead of the last election, causing a spike in the budget
deficit and triggering a fiscal crisis that includes a
debt-to-GDP ratio near 70 percent.
To keep to its IMF commitments, the government needs to
contain pay agreements with civil servants to under 10 percent
in its pre-budget round of talks with unions and ministries,
according to Eurasia Group.
That may not be easy for Finance Minister Seth Terkper as he
prepares the November budget. Inflation in July stood at 17.9
percent and the cedi currency has fallen sharply this year,
undermining the real value of wages.
However, the Fund deal was sanctioned by parliament so both
of the main parties should support government measures to keep
it on track even as pre-election tensions rise, said John Gatsi,
a senior lecturer in finance at the University of Cape Coast.
"The end of the strike provides ample opportunity for
government to accommodate all the (labour) issues for the
preparation of the 2016 budget process," he said.
LIMITS TO UNION POWER
The strike by Ghana's 2,800 doctors who were pushing for
more clearly defined conditions of service including payments
for additional work is not the only possible labour action.
The Coalition of Concerned Teachers said it was laying the
groundwork for a strike in September when schools reopen to push
for better conditions of service and the National Association of
Graduate Teachers has made similar threats.
In particular, the Coalition wants to reform a system under
which new teachers can work for up two years before receiving
their first paycheck and then only receive a part of their
arrears, said Ernest Opoku, president of the coalition.
"We make our own decisions and we have issued threat upon
threat. They (doctors) had to strike first, but it doesn't
change the way we want to go about it," he told Reuters, adding
that the coalition had about 20,000 members.
Despite the threats, the chances of a broad strike that
could shake the government are undermined by the fact that there
are multiple unions and associations in Ghana even within the
same profession and often they compete for membership and funds.
For example, there are at least three associations of school
teachers. The biggest and most established, the Ghana National
Association of Teachers, has no plans to join CCT action.
As a result, it is difficult for public service unions to
achieve a consolidated challenge to government. High
unemployment also reduces the leverage of private sector,
non-professional unions because employees are easy to replace.
"Professional associations can use their muscle but the
threat of strike action leads quickly to negotiation," said Yao
Graham, head of the Third World Network, a research and advocacy
group. "There is a climate in Ghana to resolve differences
quickly."
