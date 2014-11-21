UPDATE 4-Dish revenue misses estimates, loses more subscribers than expected
* Shares down 1 pct (Adds comments from earnings conference call)
ACCRA Nov 21 The International Monetary Fund is satisfied with fiscal reforms Ghana has put in place, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Friday, at the end of a third round of talks he said he hoped would soon lead to an agreement on a financial aid programme.
"We are sustaining the energy we've put in the negotiations and we have already outlined proposals for the remaining details," Terkper told Reuters by telephone. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier)
* Shares down 1 pct (Adds comments from earnings conference call)
May 1 Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday.