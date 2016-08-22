WASHINGTON Aug 22 The International Monetary
Fund said on Monday it was reassessing Ghana's macroeconomic and
fiscal outlook in light of new legislation that could breach a
key requirement of its $918 million loan package for the West
African country.
The IMF also confirmed it was discussing with the government
the debt pressures that have emerged in Ghana's energy-related
state-owned enterprises sector.
Ghana's parliament passed a bill earlier this month that
allows the central bank to finance the government's budget
deficit up to 5 percent of the previous year's revenue. The IMF
had demanded that the central bank be barred from deficit
financing..
Ghana's deputy finance minister told Reuters this month that
despite the new law, the government would not finance its
deficit with central bank funds.
IMF Ghana mission chief Joel Toujas-Bernate said in a
statement: "Discussions between staff and the authorities are
currently ongoing to update macroeconomic projections, firm up
the fiscal outlook for the remainder of 2016 and ascertain that
financial pressures in SOEs will not pose additional risks to
the central government budget.
"Subject to a quick and positive conclusion of these
discussions, staff expects the third program review to be
considered by the IMF Executive Board around mid-September,"
Toujas-Bernate said.
Ghana's finance minister, Seth Kerkper, led a delegation to
Washington two weeks ago to reassure IMF officials of the
government's commitment to the three-year loan deal and to help
restore investor confidence after a failed attempt to issue a
$500 million Eurobond.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)