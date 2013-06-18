ACCRA, June 18 The International Monetary Fund
said on Tuesday it saw strong growth potential in Ghana if
macroeconomic vulnerabilities are addressed and urged the
country to take decisive action to rebuild fiscal and external
buffers and reduce public debt.
"Directors underscored the need for decisive action to
rebuild fiscal and external buffers and reduce public debt, and
in particular, stressed the importance of regaining control over
the public wage bill," the IMF said in a public information
notice.
The Fund also recommended Ghana introduce higher mininum
capital buffers to contain vulnerabilities in its banking
system.
Ghana, considered one of Africa's economic stars, saw GDP
growth of 8 percent in 2012 but its fiscal deficit grew
unexpectedly to 12.1 percent, nearly double the government's
target.
The West African state is the world's number two cocoa
producer and Africa's second biggest gold miner. It also began
producing oil in 2010.
(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)