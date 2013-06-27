ACCRA, June 27 There are "implementation risks" facing Ghana's aim to halve its budget deficit to 6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) within three years, the International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.

The government of the cocoa-, gold- and oil-exporting country outlined plans in March to trim the deficit to 6 percent by 2015 after excessive election spending last year helped to pushed it to 12.1 percent, way above a 6.7 target.

To allay investor concerns, the government recently announced it would scrap costly subsidies on fuel.

Success in reaching the medium-term target "depends on whether politically difficult measures - such as adjustments of energy prices to full cost-recovery levels - will be implemented in a timely and durable manner," the IMF said in a report.

It said a Fund mission to the West African country in April pointed to the risks from possible delays and difficulties in implementing reforms.

Finance Minister Seth Terkper announced plans in March to cut the budget deficit to 9 percent this year and 6 percent in 2015. He also projected 8 percent growth for 2013.

The Fund said the growth forecast was achievable based on increased production from the offshore Jubilee oil field, operated by Tullow Oil, but it could be curtailed by an energy crisis gripping Ghana.

The rupture of a regional pipeline carrying gas from Nigeria to Ghana in October has disrupted the country's power plants.

Ghana is one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa. Its economy grew 15 percent in 2011 after the start of oil production in December 2010. This and its strong democratic credentials have endeared the nation to offshore investors.

Yet a large current account deficit, thin external buffers and rising public debt have exposed the country to economic risks, the Fund said.

"Successful economic transformation will require a realignment of spending away from wages and subsidies towards investment in infrastructure, while structural fiscal reforms are needed to restore policy credibility and build resilience to the political cycle," the Fund said.

The country is preparing to issue a second Eurobond in July to raise up to $1 billion to restructure debts and finance infrastructure projects.