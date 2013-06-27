ACCRA, June 27 There are "implementation risks"
facing Ghana's aim to halve its budget deficit to 6 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) within three years, the
International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.
The government of the cocoa-, gold- and oil-exporting
country outlined plans in March to trim the deficit to 6 percent
by 2015 after excessive election spending last year helped to
pushed it to 12.1 percent, way above a 6.7 target.
To allay investor concerns, the government recently
announced it would scrap costly subsidies on fuel.
Success in reaching the medium-term target "depends on
whether politically difficult measures - such as adjustments of
energy prices to full cost-recovery levels - will be implemented
in a timely and durable manner," the IMF said in a report.
It said a Fund mission to the West African country in April
pointed to the risks from possible delays and difficulties in
implementing reforms.
Finance Minister Seth Terkper announced plans in March to
cut the budget deficit to 9 percent this year and 6 percent in
2015. He also projected 8 percent growth for 2013.
The Fund said the growth forecast was achievable based on
increased production from the offshore Jubilee oil field,
operated by Tullow Oil, but it could be curtailed by an
energy crisis gripping Ghana.
The rupture of a regional pipeline carrying gas from Nigeria
to Ghana in October has disrupted the country's power plants.
Ghana is one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa. Its
economy grew 15 percent in 2011 after the start of oil
production in December 2010. This and its strong democratic
credentials have endeared the nation to offshore investors.
Yet a large current account deficit, thin external buffers
and rising public debt have exposed the country to economic
risks, the Fund said.
"Successful economic transformation will require a
realignment of spending away from wages and subsidies towards
investment in infrastructure, while structural fiscal reforms
are needed to restore policy credibility and build resilience to
the political cycle," the Fund said.
The country is preparing to issue a second Eurobond in July
to raise up to $1 billion to restructure debts and finance
infrastructure projects.