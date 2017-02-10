ACCRA Feb 10 Ghana's budget deficit in 2016 stood at 9 percent of economic output rather than the International Monetary Fund's target of 5.25 percent, the Fund said on Friday.

The inflation rate is also coming down more slowly than expected, it said at the end of a visit to the country. Inflation stood at 15.4 percent in December.

Ghana is following a three-year programme with the Fund that started in April 2015. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo and Matthew Mpoke Bigg; editing by John Stonestreet)