WASHINGTON Oct 16 Ghana is close to an
agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a fiscal
assistance programme and is optimistic that its 2015 budget can
take that deal into account, Deputy Finance Minister Cassiel Ato
Forson told Reuters on Thursday.
Forson spoke after a second round of talks with the fund in
Washington. He said a third and decisive round would take place
in Ghana in November.
Any deal would help the West African state restore its
fiscal balance amid problems such as quickening inflation and a
stubborn budget deficit.
