WASHINGTON Oct 16 Ghana is close to an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a fiscal assistance programme and is optimistic that its 2015 budget can take that deal into account, Deputy Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson told Reuters on Thursday.

Forson spoke after a second round of talks with the fund in Washington. He said a third and decisive round would take place in Ghana in November.

Any deal would help the West African state restore its fiscal balance amid problems such as quickening inflation and a stubborn budget deficit. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo, writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, editing by G Crosse)