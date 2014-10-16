(Adds comment from Morgan Stanley, detail on possible deal,
context)
By Kwasi Kpodo
WASHINGTON Oct 16 Ghana is close to an
agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a fiscal
assistance programme and is optimistic that its 2015 budget can
take that deal into account, Deputy Finance Minister Cassiel Ato
Forson told Reuters on Thursday.
Forson spoke after a second round of talks with the fund in
Washington. He said a third and decisive round would start in
Ghana in the first week of November.
Any deal would help the West African country restore its
fiscal balance amid problems such as quickening inflation, a
stubborn budget deficit and a currency that has fallen sharply
this year.
President John Mahama says the country also wants an IMF
programme to facilitate a deeper transformation of an economy
prone to fiscal imbalances because it is driven by the export of
raw commodities and widespread imports.
Those fiscal challenges have taken some of the shine off
Ghana, a country lauded by investors for its political stability
and sustained rapid growth based on exports of gold, oil and
cocoa.
"We had a very fruitful engagement with the fund and we are
more or less at a convergent point. From this, I can say that we
are close to reaching an agreement," Forson said, adding that
the aim was for a three-year programme starting in January.
The IMF, meanwhile, said in a statement it had a "productive
dialogue" with Ghana and made progress on identifying economic
and policy reforms that could form the basis of a fund-supported
programme.
Forson said the programme would include balance of payments
support but said it was too early to give a figure.
There was no word on what economists say is the most
contentious issue in a putative deal, namely how and to what
extent the government will reduce spending on public sector
wages.
Ballooning wages were the main cause of a sharp increase in
spending in the 2012 election year, which sent the fiscal
deficit soaring to 11.8 percent of GDP and contributed to a
downgrade of Ghana's sovereign rating.
Morgan Stanley said in a research note this week that some
investors are concerned about the government's ability to
maintain fiscal discipline in the run-up to the next election in
2016.
Ghana's statistics service on Wednesday trimmed its economic
growth forecast for 2014 to 6.9 percent after a slowdown in
second-quarter growth and said growth in 2013 stood at 7.6
percent.
Economists said the projection for 2014 showed that the
country's macroeconomic instability was starting to impact the
economy.
The 2014 forecast still puts Ghana well above the IMF
forecast for sub-Saharan African growth of 5.1 percent this
year.
