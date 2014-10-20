LONDON Oct 20 Finance Minister Seth Terkper of Ghana said on Monday he is confident the government will do a deal with the International Monetary Fund in November for a financial assistance programme aimed at restoring fiscal stability.

Ghana can see double digit gross domestic product growth in the next five years given the government's plans to expand its oil and gas production, Terkper told Reuters on the sidelines of an investment conference in London. (Reporting by Karin Stohecker; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Mark Heinrich)