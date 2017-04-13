(Adds quote, context)
ACCRA, April 13 Ghana's economy growth is due to
pick up in 2017 and inflation is coming down, but the
government's revenue projections for the year are "optimistic",
International Monetary Fund mission chief Annalisa Fedelino said
on Thursday.
Ghana is following a three-year IMF programme worth around
$918 million that aims to stabilise government finances and
restore rapid economic growth, which could enable the country to
regain its position as one of Africa's most dynamic economies.
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, whose party took office in
January, announced in March that the government would step up
revenue collection by 33 percent as part of a plan to reduce the
budget deficit to 6.5 percent of GDP in 2017.
"In the mission's view revenue projections are optimistic,"
Fedelino said, adding that other economists had also expressed
this view and that it was a preliminary assessment.
Ofori-Atta said that Ghana is committed to ending its
programme with the IMF as scheduled in April 2018, rebuffing
reports that the government would ask for an extension of the
programme.
Ofori-Atta is charged with restoring macro-economic
stability to enable the government to create jobs through the
private sector and promote development in a country whose main
exports are oil, gold and cocoa.
