BRIEF-KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
ACCRA May 18 The International Monetary Fund has suggested to Ghana's government that it request an extension to a three-year $918 million aid programme due to end in April 2018, the Fund's Ghana representative Natalia Koliadina said on Thursday.
"We have suggested to the authorities the possibility of extending the programme following a significant setback in implementation last year," she told Reuters. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Dollar index reaches highest since mid-May * Sterling slides after rates signal from BoE's Carney * Fed's Dudley says wages, inflation should pick up (Updates market action; changes dateline, previous PARIS) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar reached a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling tumbled after the Bank of England's head threw col