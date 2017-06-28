(Adds context)
ACCRA, June 28 Ghana's government has asked the
International Monetary Fund to push back the end date of its
$918 million aid programme from April 2018 to December 2018, IMF
and government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The request is expected to lead to talks aimed at a revised
deal to include more money and fresh targets for fiscal
consolidation, according to senior government officials.
Any extension would further reassure investors that the new
government of President Nana Akufo-Addo, which took power in
January, is serious about restoring macro-economic stability,
they said.
"Ghanaian authorities released a memorandum of economic and
financial policies to the IMF this week. It included a letter of
intent requesting an extension of the Fund programme to December
2018," one of the sources said.
IMF officials say they are open to extending the programme.
The government has outlined an ambitious programme that
includes job creation through the private sector and rural
development, pledging to build a factory in every district in
order to restore the economy.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg,;
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)