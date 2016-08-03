* Amended law allows cbank financing despite IMF restrictions

By Kwasi Kpodo

ACCRA, Aug 2 Ghana's parliament on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a core condition of a $918 million International Monetary Fund (IMF) aid deal on Tuesday, breaching the terms of a three-year programme meant to fix an economy dogged by high public debt.

The lawmakers passed the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Amendment Bill to allow central bank financing of the government's budget deficit up to a ceiling of 5 percent of the previous year's total revenue, instead of the zero financing demanded by the IMF.

Existing law allows the central bank to finance the deficit up to 10 percent but the IMF wants the funding eliminated, a condition the government must fulfil for it to conclude Ghana's third programme review and disburse the next tranche of aid.

However, Deputy Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson told Reuters that, despite the deviation in the new law, the government will not finance its deficit with central bank funds.

"We have demonstrated enough that the government is committed to expenditure control and we will remain on course, irrespective of today's decision by parliament," he said adding that the bank has ceased lending to the government since January.

Forson said he expected a successful conclusion of the IMF's third programme review at the end of the month.

An IMF spokesperson said late Tuesday that the fund would assess and discuss with the government the possible implications of the decision by the lawmakers to allow central bank financing.

"This (zero financing) is an important feature to support the credibility and effectiveness of the inflation-targeting framework for monetary policy," the spokesperson said in an email response to Reuters.

Last month, the parliamentary finance committee recommended five percent financing by the central bank, instead of zero lending. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by John Stonestreet and Sam Holmes)