ACCRA, Sept 19 Ghana expects inflation to ease
to 9.5 percent, plus or minus two percentage points, by the
second half of 2015 from a four-year high of 15.9 percent
recorded in August, central bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah told
Reuters on Friday.
Inflation would fall as the Bank of Ghana maintains its
tight monetary policy stance, aided by government stabilisation
efforts and a boost in foreign exchange liquidity, he said.
The bank on Wednesday maintained its benchmark interest rate
at 19 percent.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and
Louise Ireland)