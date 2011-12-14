* Ghana Nov. inflation 8.55 pct vs 8.56 in Oct

By Kwasi Kpodo

ACCRA, Dec 14 The pace of inflation in Ghana eased slightly in November, surprising analysts who had expected an uptick, and paving the way for the central bank to pause on interest rates.

Annual inflation in the West African cocoa and oil producer slipped to 8.55 percent from 8.56 percent recorded in October, the national statistics office said.

The slight decline defied analysts' projections for an increase on the back of a weak local cedi currency, and reinforced expectations for a rate hold when the Bank of Ghana Monetary Policy Committee meets next week.

"This is somewhat surprising given the weakness in the currency seen in the last few months and the recent utility price hikes," said Nalini Cundapen of Societe Generale. "We expect the Bank of Ghana to keep rates unchanged at the next MPC meeting on the 21st," she said.

Government Statistician Grace Bediako said the slowdown in the pace of inflation was led largely by modest increases in the food sector, and added the government appeared on track to meet its end of the year inflation target of 9 percent.

The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee will announce a new rate decision Dec. 21. It has kept the prime rate on hold at 12.5 percent since July following a series of deep cuts since 2009, largely on the back of tamer inflation levels.

Analysts said another rate hold was likely.

"Of course, if there is a risk in this scenario it is that they cut interest rates again," said Razia Khan of Standard Chartered Bank.

But given the strength of the economy, and the potential risks to the FX rate, given that everyone else in frontier Africa is tightening, we think its more likely that rates remain on hold for now," she said.

Inflation pressures could mount heading into a 2012 election year due in part to a likely rollback of some refined fuels price subsidies, public sector wage hikes and continued weakness in the cedi against the dollar.

President John Atta Mills will seek re-election in December 2012, when he is expected to face rival and main opposition candidate Nana Akufo Addo.

Ghana's economic growth is expected to hit close to 14 percent this year on the back of oil revenues from the offshore Jubilee field, which came online in December 2010, before it eases to around 8 percent in 2012.

Ghana, which is also the world's second-largest cocoa grower and Africa's second-largest gold miner, passed a $10.7 billion 2012 budget last week aimed at developing infrastructure, fueling economic growth and creating jobs. (Writing and additional reporting by Richard Valdmanis; editing by Ron Askew)