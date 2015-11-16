ACCRA Nov 16 Ghana's consumer price inflation will top 17 percent by the year's end well above an initial forecast of 11.5 percent, the West African nation's central bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah said on Monday.

"Our forecast is for inflation to be between 17 percent and 17.4 percent, and it is not only the expected Fed decision but also due to other external factors including developments in China," he told reporters.

