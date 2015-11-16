BRIEF-Terra Firma says to invest in artificial turf systems maker SportGroup
* Terra firma - financing transaction with Sportgroup, which is owned by Equistone Partners Europe
ACCRA Nov 16 Ghana's consumer price inflation will top 17 percent by the year's end well above an initial forecast of 11.5 percent, the West African nation's central bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah said on Monday.
"Our forecast is for inflation to be between 17 percent and 17.4 percent, and it is not only the expected Fed decision but also due to other external factors including developments in China," he told reporters.
* AXA says decision on management changes at AllianceBernstein (AB) and intention to float U.S. business have nothing to do with each other