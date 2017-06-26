(Adds quotes, details)
ACCRA/ABIDJAN, June 26 Up to 80,000 tonnes of
cocoa beans have been smuggled into Ghana from neighbouring
Ivory Coast since the start of April, as Ivorian growers take
advantage of higher prices in the neighbouring country,
exporters said on Monday.
Further trafficking is expected to inflate Ghanaian output
from its 11-week light cocoa crop, which opened on June 9.
The surge in smuggling has been driven by top producer Ivory
Coast's decision to slash its guaranteed farmer price by 36
percent to 700 CFA francs ($1.19) per kilogram at the start of
its April-to-September mid-crop due to a wave of export contract
defaults and falling world prices.
Ghana, the world's number two cocoa grower, maintained its
farmgate price at $1,914 per tonne, creating a price gap of more
than $700 per tonne that the exporters said has fuelled a wave
of cross-border smuggling.
Estimates of the volumes already smuggled since the start of
April given by three exporters ranged from 70,000 to 80,000
tonnes with total trafficking of Ivorian beans into Ghana
predicted to reach between 120,000 to 140,000 tonnes.
"I think we are easily at 70,000 tonnes from early April up
to last week," said one Abidjan-based exporter. "We're expecting
to hit some 120,000 tonnes by the end of the season, because the
peak here will be in July or August and a big part of those
beans will end up in Ghana."
Production from Ghana's main crop, which closed on May 18,
hit a six-year high of 882,175 tonnes, regulator Cocobod's chief
executive Joseph Boahen Aidoo told Reuters last week.
Cocobod has forecast purchases from the light crop at 70,000
tonnes of beans. However, one Cocobod official told Reuters last
week that they could hit 100,000 tonnes, mainly due to good
weather conditions.
The official said Cocobod was aware of possible smuggling
from Ivory Coast and had put in place tighter border and quality
controls.
Cocoa smuggling between Ghana and Ivory Coast is quite
common, with its direction shifting back and forth depending on
the price difference between the two countries.
Farmers and crop experts in Ghana's eastern cocoa belt said
they expected overall production for the season to rise by a
third due to good rains. It could also benefit from government
efforts to clamp down on illegal gold mining.
"It's been raining and our cherelles (young pods) are coming
out well but the illegal miners are destroying the farms with
excavators," Mark Dari, who farms 15 hectares in the eastern
region town of Kibi, told Reuters.
($1 = 587.5500 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo in Accra and Ange Aboa in Abidjan;
Editing by Joe Bavier and Adrian Croft)