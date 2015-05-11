GENEVA May 11 The presidents of Ghana and Ivory
Coast agreed on Monday to negotiate an amicable end to issues
around their maritime dispute, former U.N. secretary general
Kofi Annan, who will chair the negotiations, said on Monday.
"We have a deal," Annan told Reuters. A source close to the
talks later made clear that Annan was referring to the fact that
he had been able to get the two presidents to talk.
"This is just a start of the process. They are asking Mr
Annan to help them find an amicable solution."
Reuters earlier wrongly reported that Annan had announced
that the parties had reached agreement on the substance of their
dispute.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey)