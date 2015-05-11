GENEVA/ABIDJAN May 11 The presidents of Ivory
Coast and Ghana held talks in Geneva on Monday on a maritime
border dispute that has frozen new oil drilling in a contested
area, a spokesman for mediator Kofi Annan said.
An international tribunal ruled last month that Ghana could
continue developing a $4.9 billion offshore oil project in the
area but imposed a ban on new drilling.
The decision by the Hamburg-based International Tribunal for
the Law of the Sea was regarded as positive for Ghana and
British oil firm Tullow, which leads a consortium
developing the TEN field, where it has already drilled the wells
it needs to start production.
Ivory Coast's presidency said President Alassane Ouattara
left Abidjan on Sunday for the talks with his Ghanaian
counterpart John Dramani Mahama, mediated by former U.N.
secretary general Annan.
"Mr Annan is presiding at the talks," said a spokesman for
the Kofi Annan Foundation in Geneva.
He declined to give details of the conversations but said
the two sides might make a statement on Monday.
Last month's decision by the Hamburg tribunal did not judge
the merits of the case and the court is expected to make a final
ruling in 2017.
Analysts have said that precedent suggests it is unlikely to
redraw the current equidistant maritime boundary.
