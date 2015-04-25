HAMBURG, April 25 An international maritime
tribunal on Saturday ruled that Ghana can continue production in
a multi-billion dollar offshore oil development in an area of
the sea involved in a boundary dispute with Ivory Coast but must
not start new exploration.
Ivory Coast had made a request to the Hamburg-based
International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) that Ghana
suspend oil exploration and exploitation operations in the
disputed area while legal hearings expected to take several
years into the dispute are held.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Toby Chopra)