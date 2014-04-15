ACCRA, April 15 Ghana has banned the export of ferrous scrap metal immediately in a bid to make more raw material available to sustain the West Africa country's steel industry, Trade Minister Haruna Iddrisu said on Tuesday.

Iddrisu said the government was also drafting legislation to establishm an international trade commission to deepen and enforce anti-dumping measures in Ghana.

Steel manufacturers in Ghana have complained they do not have enough raw materials to sustain the industry yet tonnes of the metals are exported to countries which in turn dump finished goods on the market at cheaper prices. (Reporting by Kwassi Kpodo; Editing by David Lewis)