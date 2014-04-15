ACCRA, April 15 Ghana has banned the export of
ferrous scrap metal immediately in a bid to make more raw
material available to sustain the West Africa country's steel
industry, Trade Minister Haruna Iddrisu said on Tuesday.
Iddrisu said the government was also drafting legislation to
establishm an international trade commission to deepen and
enforce anti-dumping measures in Ghana.
Steel manufacturers in Ghana have complained they do not
have enough raw materials to sustain the industry yet tonnes of
the metals are exported to countries which in turn dump finished
goods on the market at cheaper prices.
