ACCRA, April 15 Ghana has banned the export of
ferrous scrap metal immediately in a bid to make more raw
material available to sustain the West Africa country's steel
industry, Trade Minister Haruna Iddrisu said on Tuesday.
Iddrisu said the government was also drafting legislation to
establish an international trade commission to deepen and
enforce anti-dumping measures in Ghana.
Steel manufacturers in Ghana have complained they do not
have enough raw materials to sustain the industry yet tonnes of
the metals are exported to countries which in turn dump finished
goods on the market at cheaper prices.
Iddrisu said that the ban comes into immediate effect and
replaces current measures in place meant to ensure that the only
scrap metal leaving the country was surplus to the needs of
local industry.
"What I have done now is to elevate that administrative
restriction to a full ban to ensure the sustenance of our steel
industry," he added.
Iddrisu said government would provide concessional loans to
selected local firms, mostly small scale manufacturers, to
enable them to add value to their products in order to reduce
the country's excessive import bill.
(Reporting by Kwassi Kpodo; Editing by David Lewis)