ACCRA, April 15 At least 17 people were killed
while mining illegally at a disused gold mine in Ghana's central
region when the ground caved in on them on Monday, local
authorities and eyewitnesses said.
The dead included one of six injured miners who died in the
hospital, the Municipal chief executive Peter Owusu-Ashia told
Reuters.
"It is an abandoned pit that has attracted a lot of illegal
miners," Owusu-Ashia said adding that persistent efforts to ward
off such activities have proved futile.
He said rescuers had retrieved 16 bodies, using excavators
and other earth-moving equipment.
It is unclear how many people had gone into the pit, located
at Kyekyewere, but rescue workers believed all those trapped had
been recovered.
Illegal mining is a major concern in Ghana's mining areas
where operators use sophisticated tools to process the ore.
At least 15 Chinese illegal miners were repatriated home
earlier this month after they were found to have been mining
illegally.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Jackie Frank)