* President has vowed to end blackouts by New Year
* Loss of Nigeria supply could raise gas costs
* Threat shows strain of reforming Ghana energy sector
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg
ACCRA, Oct 15 A Ghanaian government delegation
is holding emergency talks in Nigeria to avert a drastic gas
supply cut threat, a government spokesman said, thus avoiding a
potential political crisis.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said it will cut
gas supply by 70 percent to Ghana's main power generation
company by Friday due to unpaid debts of $181 million. Ghana
already suffers power shortages and Nigerian gas meets about 25
percent of its needs.
"They are already in Nigeria. They left Ghana last night. We
are praying that they are able to negotiate ... so that it
doesn't come to a cut in supply," a spokesman for the power
ministry told Joy FM radio on Thursday.
Power cuts have raised the cost of doing business and
angered voters at a sensitive time for President John Mahama's
government ahead of what is expected to be a tough re-election
battle next year.
Mahama has vowed to end the power cuts by the start of next
year and the minister for power has said he would resign if the
problem has not been fixed by then.
The government's room for manoeuvre is limited, however,
under the terms of an aid programme with the International
Monetary Fund it is following to restore balance to its economy.
Ghana was for years one of Africa's economic stars but
falling global commodity prices have blunted the value of its
gold, cocoa and oil exports.
Its fiscal problems include inflation of up to 17.4 percent
in September, a currency that has fallen sharply in the last two
years and a debt-to-GDP ratio of around 70 percent with what
economists say are high debt service costs.
The Nigerian threat is a sign of budgetary stress and the
strain of energy sector reform in Ghana, experts said.
"It is extremely embarrassing for the government. It touches
on credibility ... Every investor will be looking at that and
saying, 'Is this a country to do business in?'" Ben Boakye of
the Africa Centre for Energy Policy think tank told Reuters.
Nigerian gas flows to Ghana through the West African Gas
Pipeline Company's pipe that runs via Benin and Togo. VRA buys
the gas to fire power plants mainly in the east of the country.
Hydro supplies around 50 percent of Ghana's power with the
rest from its own gas and other sources.
The power crisis stems from a fall in supply from Ghana's
dams, government underpayment to the Electricity Company of
Ghana, residents' illegal consumption and tariffs too low for
VRA to recoup its costs.
(Editing by William Hardy)