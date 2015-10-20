(Adds comment, context)
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg
ACCRA Oct 20 Ghana's government said it will
pay Nigeria's N-Gaz the $170 million it owes by February,
averting the gas consortium's threat to cut off supplies, which
would have made Ghana's power crisis worse.
Ghana's state power generating company, the Volta River
Authority (VRA), will settle the debt in three tranches starting
in November, Kweku Sersah, a spokesman for Ghana's Ministry of
Power, said. Power supplies are no longer at risk, he said.
"The high-powered delegation that went ... (to the Nigerian
capital Abuja) was able to negotiate for Nigeria Gas (N-Gaz) to
continue to supply the country the needed gas," Sersah said in a
statement posted on the ministry's Facebook page.
Ghana gets about 25 percent of its power from Nigerian gas,
and N-Gaz's threat to cut supply by 70 percent would have made
it harder to achieve the government's goal of ending power
outages this year and could have raised supply
costs.
Ghana will clear a backlog of arrears that stretches back to
2012 and has also committed to pay in full for gas it receives
between now and next February, the Nigerian National Petroleum
Corporation (NNPC) said.
"The highlight of the agreement is that the total sum of gas
supply debt will be cleared by February 2016 at the latest," the
NNPC said in a statement.
However, it is unclear how VRA will generate the extra
revenue to pay off the debt given the shortfall in payments from
the state Electricity Company of Ghana, which does not generate
enough revenue to cover the costs of its payments to VRA.
Experts say that is because energy tariffs are too low,
residents find ways to skip payments illegally or pay too little
and the government itself is behind in its payments to the
electricity company.
VRA's payments to N-Gaz dwindled in August 2014, according
to the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAGPCo), and before
that it borrowed money from Ghanaian banks to pay for purchases,
creating debt it struggles to finance, one energy expert said.
In the long term, Ghana aims to solve the problem by greatly
increasing its domestic gas production but for now government
finances are under extra scrutiny due to an International
Monetary Fund programme to restore fiscal stability.
The issue is sensitive in the run-up to Ghana's election
next year that is expected to be closely fought. Power cuts have
angered voters and come on top of a sharp slowdown in the
economy, which for years was one of Africa's strongest.
N-Gaz is a joint venture company owned by the Nigerian
National Petroleum Corporation, Shell and Chevron
that delivers gas through WAGPCo to Ghana.
(Additional reporting by Ulf Laessing in Lagos; Editing by
Louise Ireland)