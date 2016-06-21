(Adds context)
ACCRA, June 21 The West African Gas Pipeline
Company (Wapco) said on Tuesday it had suspended the flow of gas
from Nigeria to Ghana over unpaid bills by the Ghana government.
Ghana's state power producer Volta River Authority owes
Nigeria's N-Gas around $180 million, while N-Gas in turn owes
the Pipeline Company $104 million, Wapco spokeswoman Harriet
Wereko-Brobby said.
She said it was the first time the pipeline, a
public-private partnership in which a Chevron subsidiary
has a 36.9 percent stake, has been closed over non-payment.
Energy supply is a critical issue for Ghana's government in
the run-up to what is likely to be a closely contested election
in November. For years regular blackouts have angered voters and
this year power price rises have risen steeply.
Ghana is working to lower inflation and bring down its
budget deficit under a programme with the International Monetary
Fund that aims to resolve a fiscal crisis brought about in part
through government overspending.
Only a small portion of Ghana's energy needs were supplied
through the pipeline, but the suspension is likely to exacerbate
power supply problems given low water levels at the main hydro
plants. This in turn could force the government to rely more
heavily on imported gas.
(Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Susan Fenton/Ruth
Pitchford)