ACCRA Aug 18 Ghana's President John Mahama said
on Thursday that a maritime boundary dispute with Ivory Coast
had affected the development of the new TEN oil field, but that
Ghana was nonetheless committed to a peaceful resolution of the
dispute.
Mahama was speaking shortly after an opening ceremony for
Ghana's second commercial crude oil field in the western city of
Takoradi.
"The maritime boundary dispute had impacted TEN development
activities in the disputed area as the provisional measures
order from the international tribunal included an order
prohibiting new oil wells in the field," Mahama said.
"We remain committed to a peaceful resolution of this
dispute, and we look forward to the final resolution of this
matter sometime next year."
