GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech sell-off weighs again on stocks; dollar slips
* Dollar slips ahead of FOMC (Updates with U.S. markets' closing levels)
ACCRA Jan 6 Partners in Ghana's Tullow-operated Jubilee offshore oil field have purchased the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel from Tokyo-listed Modec, Ghana's state oil company GNPC said on Friday.
Sources close to the deal said it valued the vessel, which was leased by the Jubilee partners for its first year of operation, at $750 million.
* Dollar slips ahead of FOMC (Updates with U.S. markets' closing levels)
OTTAWA, June 12 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied he had suggested deleting mentions of the Paris climate pact from the final communique of a major summit to appease U.S. President Donald Trump.