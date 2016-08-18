* President says current drop in oil price is temporary
TAKORADI, Ghana, Aug 18 Ghana began pumping
crude from a second offshore field operated by British company
Tullow Oil on Thursday, hoping the additional revenue
will boost its flagging economy.
The Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme (TEN) field expects to
average around 23,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2016, eventually
reaching 80,000 bpd along with associated gas to be harnessed to
ease a domestic power deficit.
President John Dramani Mahama opened the valves on the $1
billion Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel, the
Prof John Evans Atta Mills, named after Ghana's former president
who died in 2012.
"Current setbacks in the world (oil) market are temporary
and we'll see a recovery soon that will give a fair price to
producers," Mahama said as he opened the valve. "Its been a long
journey but a fruitful one."
TEN, with estimated reserves of 240 million barrels of oil
and associated gas of 60 million barrels equivalent, is Ghana's
second oilfield after the country's flagship Jubilee project,
also operated by Tullow, which began in late 2010.
The revenue from TEN is significantly less than was first
anticipated when the country launched the project in 2013, owing
to the slump in world oil prices..
"It (revenue from TEN) will ... provide a stronger financial
security for our debt servicing arrangements going forward and
enhance the stability of the budget," Finance Minister Seth
Terkper told Reuters.
Oil revenue is vital as Ghana battles to meet conditions set
by a three-year aid programme with the International Monetary
Fund that aims to bring down inflation and the budget deficit as
well as stabilise the cedi currency.
The revenue and TEN's role as a symbol of high-tech national
development could also boost government fortunes ahead of what
is expected to be a tight presidential election in December in
which Mahama faces opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo.
A senior opposition figure on Thursday told Reuters the oil
field's opening would not help the government's chances, given
that it has overseen a slump since winning the 2012 election.
Ghana was considered one of Africa's hottest investment
destinations due to its exports of gold, oil and cocoa. Since
2013, however, a fall in commodity prices and a resultant fiscal
crisis has slowed growth dramatically.
Jubilee produces 100,000 barrels of oil daily and 140
million standard cubic feet of natural gas after a 45-50 day
shutdown in May.
Mahama said development of TEN was hindered by a maritime
boundary dispute with Ivory Coast but the country was committed
to a peaceful settlement and it should be resolved next year.
Ghana hopes next year to open a third field, Offshore Cape
Three Points field operated by Italy's ENI.
