ACCRA Aug 2 Ghana's navy has intercepted a ship
and arrested its crew on suspicion of involvement in the
hijacking of an oil products tanker off Gabon last month,
Ghana's government said.
Pirate attacks in West Africa's Gulf of Guinea have almost
doubled from last year, jacking up insurance costs for shipping
companies. Experts say gangs based in the waters
off Africa's top oil producer Nigeria are extending their reach.
Pirates seized the Maltese-flagged Cotton tanker with its
24-member crew on July 15 near Gabon's Port Gentil, in the first
reported attack in that area for five years. The ship was
released the following week.
Ghana's deputy Information Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu said
the vessel intercepted by Ghana's navy, the MT Mustard, was
believed to have been used to siphon about 3,500 tonnes of fuel
from the Cotton.
It later sailed into Ghanaian waters, first docking at the
eastern port of Tema before heading for an offshore oil facility
off the town of Saltpond.
"The vessel was intercepted off the coast of Saltpond and
the crew arrested by the Ghana Navy," Ofosu said in a statement
released late on Thursday.
Ghana's Bureau of National Investigations was conducting
further investigations into the ship's activities, he said.
The Gulf of Guinea region is a major source of oil, cocoa
and, increasingly, metals for world markets.
International navies are not actively engaged in
counter-piracy missions in the region, unlike in the waters off
Somalia, the piracy hotspot on the other side of the continent.
However, regional governments have begun stepping up efforts
to combat the phenomenon.
In June, they signed a code of conduct under which they
would arrest and prosecute suspected pirates, seize vessels
believed to have been used in piracy and increase regional
cooperation.
