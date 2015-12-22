* Government mulls new law to enhance public accountability
* Corruption allegations high on opposition campaign for
2016 vote
By Kwasi Kpodo
ACCRA, Dec 22 Ghana's President John Mahama has
banned public officials from first class air travel in a renewed
effort to cut wasteful spending as the West African nation
implements an IMF aid deal to revive state finances, the
government said on Tuesday.
Ghana is preparing to hold presidential and parliamentary
elections next year and, with the opposition accusing government
ministers of inflating contract sums, inappropriate spending
will likely be a top campaign issue.
The presidency issued the directive this week asking all
ministers and other top officials to avoid "unwarranted" foreign
trips on the public purse, Communications Minister Edward Omane
Boamah told Reuters.
Ghana, a major producer of cocoa, gold and oil, began a
three-year program with the International Monetary Fund in April
to fix its economy, which has been dogged by high deficits, a
widening public debt and unstable local currency.
Finance Minister Seth Terkper told Reuters on Tuesday the
cabinet is also discussing a financial accountability bill which
would impose penalties such as dismissal or jail time for
public officials who are found to violate it.
"It is expected to be clear enough to enable the general
public to see malfeasance if there is (any) and hold the agency
involved accountable," he added.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Makini Brice and Dominic
Evans)