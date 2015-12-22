* Government mulls new law to enhance public accountability

* Corruption allegations high on opposition campaign for 2016 vote

By Kwasi Kpodo

ACCRA, Dec 22 Ghana's President John Mahama has banned public officials from first class air travel in a renewed effort to cut wasteful spending as the West African nation implements an IMF aid deal to revive state finances, the government said on Tuesday.

Ghana is preparing to hold presidential and parliamentary elections next year and, with the opposition accusing government ministers of inflating contract sums, inappropriate spending will likely be a top campaign issue.

The presidency issued the directive this week asking all ministers and other top officials to avoid "unwarranted" foreign trips on the public purse, Communications Minister Edward Omane Boamah told Reuters.

Ghana, a major producer of cocoa, gold and oil, began a three-year program with the International Monetary Fund in April to fix its economy, which has been dogged by high deficits, a widening public debt and unstable local currency.

Finance Minister Seth Terkper told Reuters on Tuesday the cabinet is also discussing a financial accountability bill which would impose penalties such as dismissal or jail time for public officials who are found to violate it.

"It is expected to be clear enough to enable the general public to see malfeasance if there is (any) and hold the agency involved accountable," he added. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Makini Brice and Dominic Evans)