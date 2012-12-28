ACCRA Dec 28 Ghana's main opposition party on
Friday asked the West African nation's top court to overturn the
result of a Dec. 7 presidential election won by incumbent
President John Dramani Mahama over what the party's leader
called irregularities.
The poll, which passed peacefully despite technical problems
that forced voting into a second day, was seen as a test of
stability for one of Africa's most mature democracies and
fastest growing economies.
New Patriotic Party (NPP) leader Nana Akufo-Addo, who came
second in the closely fought contest that observers said
appeared fair, said his party had evidence to show there were
enough irregularities to affect the outcome.
"A few minutes ago a petition was filed at the registry of
the Supreme Court, challenging the validity of the result of the
presidential election," Akufo-Addo told a news conference in
Accra.
"This case is not about candidate Mahama or candidate
Akufo-Addo. There is a much more important issue at stake which
goes to the heart of our democracy and the future of our
nation," he said.
The Electoral Commission declared Mahama winner with 50.7
percent of valid ballots to Akufo-Addo's 47.7 percent.
After the poll, Mahama urged Akufo-Addo and other opposition
figures to join him "as partners" in improving Ghana, but said
his rivals had a right to take their grievances to court.
Mahama, who initially took over from former President John
Atta Mills after his death in July, is expected to be sworn in
on Jan. 7 to begin a full four-year mandate.
The gold, cocoa and oil exporting country has managed more
than 30 years of democratic transfers of power, making it an
anomaly in West Africa's so called "coup belt" of countries
plagued by instability.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Roger Atwood)