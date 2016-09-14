By Matthew Mpoke Bigg
| ACCRA, Sept 14
ACCRA, Sept 14 Ghanaian President John Mahama
outlined on Tuesday the ruling party's plans for the next four
years in a bid to establish policy credibility ahead of what is
expected to be a tight general election in December.
The speech delivered before the launch of the National
Democratic Congress' manifesto on Saturday contained few of the
attacks on the opposition New Patriotic Party that might have
been expected given the audience of party faithful.
Instead it spelled out in detail government plans to grow
the economy, particularly the vital cocoa, oil and gold sectors,
and deliver benefits to the population of about 26 million.
Mahama is bidding for a second and final four-year term in
office and his speech contained proposals for industry, energy,
infrastructure, health and education. It also outlined plans on
topics ranging from prison reform to mental health care and even
how to provide help for ageing and impoverished musicians.
"The manifesto highlights contain policies and programmes
that will consolidate the achievements so far chalked up and, in
addition, introduce new plans that will launch Ghana into a new
era of accelerated growth and the transformation of the
economy," he said.
The speech lasted nearly two hours and was punctuated by
shouts of "Four more years!" from the audience.
Voters regularly turn the government out of power in Ghana,
one of Africa's most stable democracies, and policy debate is
considered a crucial electoral battleground.
For this election, both parties are under pressure to
explain how they will fund their pledges given that the country
is following a three-year International Monetary Fund programme
designed to restore macro-economic stability. So far, neither
party has provided detailed costs for its plans.
Mahama said gross domestic product growth would be more than
8 percent next year, up from a forecast 4.1 percent in 2016, and
the budget deficit would fall to 4.9 percent of GDP this year
from an initial projection of 5.3 percent.
The country is the world's second largest producer of cocoa
behind its neighbour Ivory Coast and he said public-private
partnerships would be introduced to raise production to more
than 1 million tonnes a year from around 750,000 tonnes.
"The people of Ghana are not going to vote for you because
they like your party symbol or your party colours. They are
going to vote ... because you have offered what they see as a
credible programme," Foreign Minister Hanna Tetteh told Reuters.
Opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo has vowed if his party
wins power to give every constituency the equivalent of $1
million a year to alleviate poverty by installing basic services
such as electricity, running water and sanitation. Mahama said
the plan would lead to incoherent development.
