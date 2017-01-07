UPDATE 3-Russia's Putin, Saudi prince praise dialogue on oil, Syria
* Both states still effectively fight a proxy war (Updates with meetings, quotes)
ACCRA Jan 7 Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as Ghana's president on Saturday in a ceremony attended by dozens of African leaders, sealing a rare peaceful transfer of power in a region plagued by political crises.
Akufo-Addo, 72, a former opposition leader, defeated incumbent John Dramani Mahama in elections a month ago.
The major cocoa and gold exporter is half-way through a three-year aid programme with the International Monetary Fund to fix an economy dogged by high public debt and inflation. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Tim Cocks and John Stonestreet)
TORONTO/ALBERTA, May 30, Shares in Kinder Morgan Canadian debuted at C$16.06 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange after raising C$1.75 billion ($1.3 billion) in an initial public offering (IP0) at C$17.00 each last week.