By Kwasi Kpodo
| ACCRA, Sept 1
ACCRA, Sept 1 Ghana's parliament speaker on
Thursday dismissed an opposition motion for an inquiry into the
alleged gift of a luxury car to President John Mahama, heading
off the risk of an impeachment process against the West African
leader.
The dispute gave Mahama's political rivals a chance to
challenge his integrity in the run-up to an election in December
in which he faces a stiff challenge from New Patriotic Party
(NPP) leader Nana Akufo-Addo.
The NPP has alleged that Burkinabe businessman Djibril
Kanazoe may have won a $613,000 government construction contract
by giving Mahama a Ford Expedition sports utility vehicle - an
accusation dismissed by the government.
It filed an urgent motion in parliament last month that
forced Speaker Edward Adjaho to recall MPs from recess on
Thursday to consider its request for an investigation.
But Adjaho said he found the request "inadmissible" because
the case was already before Ghana's anti-graft agency, which is
constitutionally mandated to investigate allegations of breach
of conduct by public officers, including the president.
"As Speaker of this House, I am of the firm conviction that
constitutional bodies must respect each other in the performance
of their duties in order to avoid roles conflict," he said to
cheers from government MPs and jeers from the opposition bench.
Parliamentary opposition leader Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu
rejected the ruling by Adjaho, a member of Mahama's party, and
said his side would soon announce another next course of action.
The government said in June that Mahama did not personally
award the contract to Kanazoe. It also published a document it
said showed that the Ford Expedition car was not given to him
directly but was instead placed in a car pool at the presidency.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Aaron Ross and Mark
Heinrich)