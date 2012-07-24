ACCRA John Dramani Mahama was sworn in as Ghana's new president on Tuesday, hours after John Atta Mills, the country's leader, unexpectedly died at a hospital in the capital, Accra.

A Reuters journalist in parliament said Chief Justice Theodora Georgina Wood swore in Mahama, who will complete Mills' term that was due to expire at elections in December.

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)