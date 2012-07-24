Islamic State releases video showing gunman in Tehran parliament attack
CAIRO Islamic State's news agency Amaq published a video on Wednesday showing a gunman at the Iranian parliament where an attack has been taking place.
ACCRA John Dramani Mahama was sworn in as Ghana's new president on Tuesday, hours after John Atta Mills, the country's leader, unexpectedly died at a hospital in the capital, Accra.
A Reuters journalist in parliament said Chief Justice Theodora Georgina Wood swore in Mahama, who will complete Mills' term that was due to expire at elections in December.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams)
CAIRO Islamic State's news agency Amaq published a video on Wednesday showing a gunman at the Iranian parliament where an attack has been taking place.
DUBAI/DOHA The United Arab Emirates tightened the squeeze on fellow Gulf state Qatar on Wednesday threatening anyone publishing expressions of sympathy towards it with up to 15 years in prison, and barring entry to Qataris.