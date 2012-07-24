ACCRA, July 24 Ghana's vice president will be sworn in as the West African country's new president on Tuesday evening, hours after President John Atta Mills died unexpectedly, a parliament official in charge of proceedings told Reuters.

Ebenezer Djietror said Vice President John Dramani Mahama would be sworn in at 1800 GMT.

According to the country's constitution, Mahama will complete Mills's term that was due to end with elections in December. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Michael Roddy)