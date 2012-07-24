ACCRA, July 24 Ghana's vice president will be
sworn in as the West African country's new president on Tuesday
evening, hours after President John Atta Mills died
unexpectedly, a parliament official in charge of proceedings
told Reuters.
Ebenezer Djietror said Vice President John Dramani Mahama
would be sworn in at 1800 GMT.
According to the country's constitution, Mahama will
complete Mills's term that was due to end with elections in
December.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by
Michael Roddy)