By Matthew Mpoke Bigg
| ACCRA, June 22
ACCRA, June 22 Ghanaian demonstrators clashed
with security forces in Accra on Monday, burning tires and
throwing stones to protest the demolition of hundreds of houses
to make way for better flood control, witnesses said.
Police fired tear gas and briefly arrested five people in a
bid to deter the protesters, hundreds of whom also marched from
the impoverished Old Fadama neighbourhood to parliament before
turning back when met by soldiers, witnesses and police said.
Civil unrest is rare in Ghana, a country that prides itself
on its ability to resolve political and social tensions
peacefully, in contrast to some of its West African neighbours.
Demonstrators said they were angered by a decision by Accra
Municipal Authority, backed by the government, to bulldoze the
houses at the weekend in an area that borders on the Korle
lagoon, making thousands homeless.
On Monday, residents picked through the remains of their
shattered homes and businesses for their possessions.
"They (authorities) said they would demolish along the banks
of the lagoon but they went beyond that limit and people are
suffering as a result of what they did," said Chief Yahaya
Mahama, a traditional leader for many residents of Old Fadama.
Authorities say the lagoon channel must be deepened and
widened if Accra is to avoid a repeat of flooding caused as
rainfall blocked drains on June 3-4 and killed more than 50
people.
In a related incident that night, 96 people sheltering from
the floods at a downtown gas station were burned alive when it
exploded, making it the worst disaster to hit Ghana in decades.
Both incidents exposed the country's ageing infrastructure,
making flood control an urgent priority for the government of
President John Mahama ahead of elections in December 2016.
Mahama has also vowed to end crippling power blackouts this
year. The government is receiving aid from the International
Monetary Fund to restore fiscal stability and kickstart rapid
growth in an economy powered by exports of gold, oil and cocoa.
Residents said they opposed the destruction of houses and a
decision to switch off electricity and water, and thus
sanitation, to the neighbourhood.
"I have nowhere to go other than to sleep right here," said
Zainab Mohammad, pointing to a chair where she said she had
spent the previous night. Mohammad, who works as a market
porter, said she was eight months pregnant.
(Additional reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Tom Heneghan)