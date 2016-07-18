ACCRA, July 18 Ghana's central bank held its benchmark policy rate at 26.0 percent on Monday as expected, its governor Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku said.

Ghana is following a three-year aid program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that aims to reduce the public debt and bring down the fiscal deficit and inflation. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)