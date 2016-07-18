BRIEF-Kiwi Property says FY funds from operations increased to NZ$102.8 mln
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
ACCRA, July 18 Ghana's central bank held its benchmark policy rate at 26.0 percent on Monday as expected, its governor Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku said.
Ghana is following a three-year aid program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that aims to reduce the public debt and bring down the fiscal deficit and inflation. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)
* FY funds from operations increasing to $102.8 million, up from $91.1 million in prior year
* Operational changes to the way administrative trading halts are applied