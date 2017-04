ACCRA, July 9 The Bank of Ghana raised its prime interest rate by 100 basis points to 19.0 percent on Wednesday, citing risks to the West African nation's fiscal outlook.

Central Bank Governor Henry Kofi Wampah said the the bank's Monetary Policy Committee viewed the risks to inflation as elevated and decided to increase its policy rate to contain inflationary pressures. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Emma Farge)