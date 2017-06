ACCRA, June 13 The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee announced on Wednesday a decision to raise the prime interest rate by 50 basis points to 15 percent.

Analysts had expected the bank to boost rates by a full 100 basis points in a pre-emptive move against mounting inflationary pressures and the depreciation of the West African nation's cedi currency. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)