By Kwasi Kpodo

ACCRA, March 21 Ghana's central bank held its benchmark policy rate at 26.0 percent on Monday as expected, citing moderation in the pace of consumer inflation, its governor Henry Kofi Wampah said.

The country is following a three-year aid program with the International Monetary Fund to stabilise an economy dogged by high fiscal deficits, public debt and consumer inflation that is persistently above government targets.

Inflation stood at 18.5 percent in February but would peak in the first quarter of 2016 before beginning to fall, Wampah told a news conference after a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee.

"The committee views the risk to inflation and growth outlook as balanced, hence there is the need to maintain the current monetary policy stance, which together with fiscal consolidation would help bring inflation further down," he said.

A majority of 10 analysts polled by Reuters had said the rate would be held.

"The (bank's) assessment seems to be that inflation, excluding energy and utility costs, is moving lower. This is good news and it suggests that policy tightening to date has been successful," said Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered bank.

The West African country was until a few years ago considered one of Africa's strongest economies. But growth has slowed sharply, in part because of a fall in global commodity prices which has hit key exports of cocoa, oil and gold.

Wampah said stability in the foreign exchange market, which has fallen around 1 percent this year, was evidence that the policy of fiscal consolidation was taking hold.

The cedi currency weakened from around 1.93 to the U.S. dollar in March 2013 to around 4.4 to the dollar in June last year in one sign of the fiscal crisis. It stood at 3.85 at 1220 GMT on Monday.

Ghana's budget deficit fell to 7.1 percent of GDP at the end of 2015 from 10.2 percent a year earlier, which is a faster rate of decline than the government initially forecast.

But debt as a percentage of GDP stands at 72.9 percent, significantly above the average for Africa. Gross international reserves stood at $5.4 billion as of February, representing 3.1 months of import cover, according to Bank of Ghana figures. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Ralph Boulton)